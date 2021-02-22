SKM Condemns Tomar's 'laws Can't Be Revoked When Crowd Gathers' Remark; Fires Salvo At BJP

On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's latest comment on the impasse over the three farm laws. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organisations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Speaking to the media a day earlier, Tomar said, "You flatly say revoke the laws...It doesn't happen that crowd gathers and the laws get revoked". Disapproving of this statement, the SKM made it clear that the current stir is a consequence of deep unhappiness and anger among the farmers.

Maintaining that BJP itself collected votes from this very crowd, it lambasted the Centre's "insulting attitude". In a statement, the SKM congratulated the Khap leaders in Uttar Pradesh for refusing to meet Union Ministers until they resign from their posts in the government. Alleging that the Centre is using intimidation to crush solidarity extended by other sections of the society, it demanded the immediate release of jailed activists such as Disha Ravi. Moreover, it appreciated the tractor rally organised in Australia and 87 farm organisations from the USA for showing their solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Slamming Tomar, the SKM stated, "Today, farmers are getting support pouring in from all sides, nationally and internationally. The protestors are not a crowd, but our annadatas, thanks to whom we are all alive today, including people in the government. The party in power collected votes from this very crowd and this sort of insulting attitude towards our farmers is highly condemnable."

Read: Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fearmongering, Reminds Him Cong Manifesto On Farm Laws

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre.

Read: 'Remarks On Farm Laws Mischievously Taken Out Of Context,' Says Punjab CM