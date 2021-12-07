SKM Deliberates Upon Centre's Proposal; To Announce Future Course Of Action Tomorrow

In a big development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday held a meeting at the Singhu border where they deliberated on the Centre's proposal and the decision to put an end to the year-long agitation. Addressing a press briefing, the Kisan Ekta Morcha announced that they received a written assurance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) offering to form a committee on MSP, as well as to withdraw all cases against farmers.

"Today a very important meeting was held. In this, the Centre's proposal was discussed in detail. We (SKM) have taken up the proposal and deliberated on it for many hours. Some also gave their suggestions. We have noted them and we will send them to the Centre. By tomorrow, we hope that the Centre responds. We will meet again at 2 PM and discuss the future course of action," said a farmer union leader.

Some demands unmet: Farmer leaders

On the Centre's proposal to withdraw cases against farmers, a union leader stated that the offer was 'condition-based' and would hence not be accepted. "It was decided that first end the agitation, then we will withdraw the cases. We don't want this condition-based thing so our 5-member team will raise this issue again. We are not ready to accept this," he said.

Another issue raised by farmers was the inclusion of certain members in the committee on MSP. "We discussed the proposal in the Committee and presented it to our SKM brothers. The Centre said they are forming a committee on MSP including other organisations, SKM members and government officials. Those farmer leaders who were backing the farm laws are also being included in the MSP committee; We have objection to their inclusion," they said.

SKM meeting at 2 pm tomorrow

Sources have told Republic Media Network that protesting farmer unions have by and large reached a consensus on the future course of the agitation as most of their demands have been met. A formal announcement of the decision will be made on Wednesday after SKM holds another meeting at 2 pm.

"Nearly all demands raised by us have been met.... Letter (from government with assurances on farmers' demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu told reporters after a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions.

Despite the Centre's reassurances, the SKM has been rigid on their demands, refusing to end protests and putting forward several conditions before the Centre to be fulfilled 'unconditionally'. All three Farm Laws have been repealed by both Houses of Parliament through the clearance of Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021.

(With agency inputs)