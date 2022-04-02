SKM Denies To Nominate Members For MSP Committee Until Details Of Meet Are Provided

In the latest development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declined to name members for the committee which is to be set up by the Centre. SKM spokesperson claimed that coordination member Yudhivir Singh had received a call from Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and was asked to name 2-3 members for the committee. Notably, SKM has claimed Sanjay Agarwal's call on March 24, had failed to, "clarify crucial details about the committee."

Earlier, SKM had staged a national protest on March 21 against the Centre for allegedly failing to deliver on pledges, including the formation of the MSP committee.

SKM declines to name members for Centre's Committee

Samyukta Kisan Morcha further said that after the call from the Agriculture Secretary asking for names for the committee, the SKM had sent an e-mail to Sanjay Agarwal on March 24 to seek details about the agenda of the committee. Further, SKM claimed that another e-mail was reportedly sent to the Agricultural Secretary on March 30, but no communication from the Centre has been made to date.

"SKM in its email to Sanjay Agarwal dated March 24th requested clarification. The letter was resent by SKM on March 30th. However, no communication has been received till date," SKM

SKM has reportedly decided to not nominate members for the Center's committee unless terms of reference are known. SKM said, "SKM declines to name its nominees for the committee unless its mandate and Terms of Reference is known."

SKM had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella organisation consisting of 40 farmers' unions. These are the very unions that were responsible for the farmer's protest against the 3 controversial farm laws bought in by the Union government. The farmers' protest ended after Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the 3 bills after a year of agitation and demonstration by protestors. Notably, the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its other demands, including MSP and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protest.