SKM Distances Farmers From Singhu Murder & Alleged Sacrilege; Blames Nihang Group

Distancing the farmers' protest from the gruesome murder on the Singhu border, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday, issued a statement condemning both - the murder and the alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. SKM squarely blamed a group Nihangs (Sikh militants) for the beheading and mutilation of one Lakhbir Singh for allegedly attempting to commit sacrilege with regards to the Sarbaloh Granth. The 35-year-old Punjab resident Lakhbir Singh was beheaded and his mutilated body was hung near the main stage of the farmers' protest near Singhu border.

SKM distances itself from Singhu beheading

"It has come to the notice of Samyukt Kisan Morcha that a person hailing from Punjab (Lakhbir Singh, son Darshan Singh, Village Cheema Kala, Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, District Tarn Taran) was mutilated and murdered this morning at the Singhu Border. A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth. It is been reported that this deceased was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," said SKM.

It added, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns this gruesome killing and wants to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege. As always, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action".

Singhu border murder

On Friday morning, the body of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site'. Visuals from the site indicated that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.

Haryana Police have filed a complaint under murder charges against unknown persons. Detailing the incident, DSP Hansraj informed that the body was found hanging at 5 am on Friday. Hansraj added that as of now, the police have no information about who is responsible. In addition, he also informed that viral clips and videos of the murder will likely be probed. As per the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network, the victim has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who worked as a labourer.