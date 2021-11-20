SKM Holds Core Committee Meet After Withdrawal Of Farm Laws; Discusses Future Actions

After welcoming the union government's decision to repeal the three contentious agrarian laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions, has called for its core committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday. The meetings are said to hold discussions on the committee's future course of action. In the latest update from Saturday's meeting, it is being said that no final decision has been taken today and the core committee has called for another meeting on Sunday at 1 PM.

After the first round of the meeting on Saturday, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni while speaking to ANI, said that discussions over the minimum support price (MSP) followed by ones on compensation for the deceased farmers' kin and the cases against the farmers will take place on Sunday and the final decision will be taken accordingly.

While the SKM leadership has already stated that it would continue occupying the protest sites in the national capital until the controversial farm laws are withdrawn in the parliament, the core committee meeting is currently underway. Speaking on the same, SKM committee member Darshan Pal outlined the demands of the committee regarding the farmers and said that the farmer body will meet subsequently on Saturday and Sunday for bringing a consensus on the future course of the protest and further discuss the other demands of the farmers concerning MSP, paddy procurement, and others.

"The final decision will be taken on Sunday", he added.

Concerning the same, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also informed about deciding about the course of action at the SKM's core committee meetings.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes Centre's decision to repeal agrarian laws

Earlier on Friday, the SKM welcomed the Centre's decision after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three agriculture laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. The farmers' body reacting upon the situation said, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes its decision and will wait for the announcement to take place through due parliamentary procedures."

Along with this, it also highlighted that the agitation was not just against three "black" laws, but also for a statutory guarantee on remunerative prices for agricultural produce followed by the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

With agency inputs

(Image: ANI)