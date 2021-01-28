SKM Refuses To Be Cowed Down By Police's Notice; Condemns Attempt To Remove Protesters

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha- an umbrella body of farm unions condemned the attempt to forcefully remove the protesters at the Ghazipur border. The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered the protesters at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area by Thursday night failing which they will be forcefully evicted. In a statement, the SKM opined that the increase in security forces at all the Delhi borders was an indication of the Centre's fear. Lauding BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and others for peacefully dealing with the police, it also took umbrage at the notices issued by the Delhi Police to the farm leaders.

Leaders such as Yogendra Yadav have been asked to respond on breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally within three days' time. Maintaining that the farm unions are not scared of these notices, it alleged that the Centre wants to crush the agitation against the three farm laws on the pretext of taking action on the Republic Day violence. Paying homage to the 171 farmers martyred during the stir, the SKM called upon the police to initiate action against anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and demanded the immediate release of "farmers protesting peacefully".

The Delhi violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country. With public property worth crores of rupees being damaged and 394 police personnel getting injured, the Delhi Police has registered 33 FIRs in this matter.

