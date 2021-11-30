SKM Shares Telephone Call With Centre, Talks On Forming A 5-member Committee: Sources

In a significant development, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday confirmed that a telephonic conversation had been held between a Punjab farmer union leader and the Government of India. Republic Media Network has learned that during the call, the Government allegedly asked for five names to be suggested from SKM's side for a committee. The body has stated that while a call was shared between the two sides, they have received no written communication or details about what this Committee is about, its mandate, or Terms of Reference so far. In the absence of such details, SKM has said it would be 'premature' to comment on this issue.

The Union has also clarified reports on a possible meeting scheduled between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana farmer union leaders on December 1, saying that 'no formal invitation' had been received by their side. "We wish to clarify that we have not received any formal or informal invitation from the Haryana government so far. No meeting has been scheduled as yet," SKM sources told Republic.

SKM to hold meeting on Dec 1

Despite the Centre's reassurances, the SKM has been rigid on their demands, refusing to end protests and putting forward six conditions before the Centre to be fulfilled 'unconditionally'. One of the main demands put forth by the farmers is that the government guarantee the purchase of crops at MSP.

Other conditions such as the withdrawal of the Electricity Act Amendment Bill, provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021, and action against Ajay Mishra Teni on the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case have also been demanded. A meeting will reportedly be held by the SKM on December 1 to decide their future course of action.

Farm Laws repealed

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre was repealing the three farm laws which had sparked a year-long agitation by the farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi said that a section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the farm laws despite multiple rounds of talks, owing to which the government was taking back the laws. He requested farmers to end the protests and head home.

PM Modi's promise was fulfilled with the tabling of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. On November 29, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021.