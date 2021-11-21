SKM To Continue Protest Until 3 Farms Laws Are Withdrawn In Parliament; Key Meet On Nov 27

Despite the union government's decision to repeal three agrarian laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, held a core meeting and decided to continue with Lucknow Mahapanchayat on Monday. The farmers' body also decided to go ahead with the planned march to Parliament on November 29. Another meeting will be held on November 27 to decide a future course of action, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

Addressing media at the Singhu border, Rajewal said, "We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29".

The SKM had met earlier on Saturday to decide on the future course of action, including the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue and proposed tractor to Parliament daily during the Winter session.

The farmer unions have maintained that protest will not end until the Central government formally repeals these laws in the Parliament. They also indicated that their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and repeal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

"We will write an open letter to the PM. Pending demands will be mentioned in it - MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020, withdrawal of cases. We'll also write to him to sack the Minister (Ajay Mishra Teni) over Lakhimpur Kheri," Rajewal said.

PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday, announced that the Centre will formally roll back farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He also appealed to protesting farmers to head back to their homes.

Farmers have been protesting since November last year against the agrarian laws, which they believed would do away with MSP. However, the claim was refuted by the government time and again. Several rounds of talks took place between farmers and the centre but came to a standstill.