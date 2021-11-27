Last Updated:

SKM To Decide Next Move At Meeting On December 4; 'Farmers Protest Will Continue Over MSP'

In a press briefing, BKU leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun said that farmers would continue their protest until the government holds talks over Minimum Support Price.

Kamal Joshi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, on Saturday decided to postpone its scheduled Parliament march from the Tikri border that was to be held on November 29 and said that it will decide the next course of action in its next meeting on December 4.

In a press briefing, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun said that farmers would continue their protest until the government holds talks with them over Minimum Support Price (MSP), the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

An SKM leader said, "PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and Railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest."

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will make a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy."

Narendra Singh Tomar Assures Panel On MSP; Decriminalises Crop Burning

The PM Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday assured to constitute a committee for discussion on the MSP. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that a committee will be formed to look into the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming and making the Minimum Support Price system more transparent and effective.

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organisations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," said Tomar. 

The Union Minister also informed that a bill to repeal the three farm laws will be presented in Parliament on the first day of the winter session on November 29. Moreover, he added, "Farmer organisations had demanded to decriminalise stubble burning by farmers. The Government of India has accepted this demand as well."

Earlier this month, PM Modi had announced that the Central government would repeal three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting since November last year.

