SKM To Hold Key Meet On Tuesday To Discuss Legal Guarantee For MSP & Lakhimpur Violence

In a key political development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to discuss an array of issues. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss the Centre's inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case and the legal guarantee for minimum support price. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of various farmer’s associations, in its meeting, is expected to draw upto 60 farm bodies.

While speaking to media, a farmer leader and a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Abhimanyu Kohar said that farm organisations from all over India will partake in the meeting.

He further added, “In this SKM meet, all matters related to farmer’s interests will be deliberated upon .”

Speaking about the issues to be discussed in Tuesday's meeting, Abhimanyu Kohar said, “We will discuss the legal guarantee for minimum support price as well as the rules and regulations to keep SKM apolitical. The 2021 decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on agriculture will also be discussed. It is a wrong ruling and it directly affects the farmers in India.”

Meeting to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri violence & legal guarantee for MSP

Abhimanyu Kohar further added, “We will also discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. No action has been taken against the real culprit but farmers have been arrested.”

When the year-long protest against the now-repealed agricultural laws was halted on December 9, the SKM declared the next stage of their agitation while expressing disappointment over the Centre entirely "reneging on the written commitments" made to farmers.

A WTO panel on December 14, 2021, suggested that India remove its purportedly illegal subsidies under the production assistance, buffer stock, marketing, and transportation programs within 120 days from the adoption of the report.

SKM to hold Vishwasghaat Seminars from July 18

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence erupted on October 3, 2021 in which eight people including four farmers were killed. Notably, farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

According to sources, the SKM will hold ‘Vishwasghaat Seminars’ across the country protesting against the Centre. The protest will begin on July 18, the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and last till July 31, the day freedom fighter Udham Singh was hanged by the British.

Reportedly, SKM will also hold a 75-hour mass dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri from August 18 to August 20, demanding the sacking of Uttar Pradesh home minister Ajay Mishra. The dharna will be conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish has been reported as an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On October 3, 2021, eight people including four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist covering the incident, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Violence erupted when farmers began protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's scheduled visit to the area. Ashish Mishra was arrested after a massive protest by farmers who alleged that the Minister's son was behind the death of the 4 farmers. He was named as a prime accused by the SIT in its charge sheet.