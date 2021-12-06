Over a week after the Centre officially repealed the three agrarian laws in the Winter Session of Parliament, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold another meeting on Tuesday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

This comes two days after farmer unions announced the formation of a five-member panel to re-open talks with the Centre on unresolved demands. Members of the five-member committee include farmer leaders Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal.

The SKM is an umbrella body of a number of farm organisations that have been protesting at the Delhi borders, seeking the repeal of the three agriculture laws passed by Parliament last year.

In a press conference, the SKM stated, "In the meeting tomorrow, some important decisions will be taken. There is no response from government for the talks yet. Our agitation will go on and will continue. Government should not consider that our protest will end. Government is not serious about the committee. Government should have taken all the decisions at once."

In an official statement last week, Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that the Centre has not formally responded to its six demands. Earlier, the Centre had contacted a Punjab farmer union leader asking the SKM to nominate five persons to be a part of the committee to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) more effective.

What are the demands of SKM?

MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce.

Withdraw the draft Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2020/2021' proposed by the Centre.

Remove the provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021

Immediately withdraw cases against thousands of farmers booked during this movement in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states.

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the Union Council of Ministers and arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Around 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation. Their families should be given compensation and be rehabilitated. Land should be given at the Singhu border to build a monument in memory of the martyred farmers.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, both Houses of Parliament cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The new bill was passed amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties in both Houses. After this, the bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

The three farm laws that have been repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Image: PTI