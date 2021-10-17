Farmer’s body, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will hold nation-wide ‘rail roko' agitation on October 18, Monday demanding the removal of the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, whose son, Ashish Mishra is being investigated over his alleged role in the killings of the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers’ body has re-iterated their demand of Ajay Mishra being sacked as the Union Minister on Sunday, over the speculations of him influencing the probe against his son.

In a statement, SKM said, “To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18. SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," the statement read, as reported by ANI.

The statement further claimed that the justice in the matter cannot be served till Union Minister, who is also an MP from Lakhimpur Kheri can heavily influence the probe. They attacked the Union Minister and alleged that he tried to ‘harbour his son & accomplices’ involved in the matter.

"He promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protestors. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra," it added.

This is not the first time, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has threatened the government, demanding Ajay Mishra’s sacking. Last Sunday, SKM had announced October 11 as the deadline for the central government to sack the Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra. Samyukt Kisan Mishra threatened to launch a phase-wise protest if the government failed to dismiss the minister.

This is the third time that the farmer’s body has propelled an agitation against the government, asking them to dismiss the Union Minister as his position in power can influence the probe against the accused perpetrator, his son Ashish Mishra. Earlier last week, farmers threatened the government of intensifying the agitation.

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold?

On October 3, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area, killing eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unnamed accused people have been charged under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338, according to an FIR filed by the UP police. Ashish Mishra is currently detained under judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police on Lakhimpur violence.

Image: ANI/ Rep