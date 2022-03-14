SKM To Meet In Delhi Today To Review Progress Made By Centre On Assurances To Farmers

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday, March 14, at 10 am to decide the future course of action by reviewing the progress made by the Centre over the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP. The meeting will be held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The SKM ended its year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws on December 9 last year. This came after the government revoked the Agri laws and agreed to consider farmers' six other demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

An SKM functionary has informed that leaders of all farmers' unions that are constituents of the SKM will mark their presence in the meeting.

On Saturday, an SKM leader had stated that reviewing the progress made on the assurance letter given by the government on December 9, 2021, on the issue of MSP and in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, is the agenda of the meeting. Further, a scheme to build a memorial for the farmers who lost their lives during the protest against the three farm laws will be one of the topics that will be discussed.

"A roadmap will be decided to pressure the central government to ensure a legal guarantee on minimum support price and the fulfilment of other demands," an SKM leader mentioned.

The meeting will also witness discussions on some internal issues of the SKM including rules and regulations, the current status of funds, and a decision on farmers' unions that contested the Punjab Assembly polls.

Earlier on January 31, the SKM had observed "Day of Betrayal" in a protest against the Centre for not fulfilling any of the promises based on which the farmers' had suspended the protest. It had earlier warned of re-starting the agitation if the Centre fails to fulfill the promises at the earliest.

Centre revokes three farm laws

Earlier on November 30, 2021, Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession on the first day of the Winter session. Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 had announced that the Centre would officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

