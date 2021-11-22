SKM Vows To Continue Farm Protest Until Centre Fulfills 6 Demands Including MSP Guarantee

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmer unions, on Monday reiterated that it will continue to hold protests until its six demands are met by the Centre. The farmers union body in its official release stated that the government should immediately resume talks with Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the six issues, adding that the movement will continue until then.

While announcing the decision to take back the farm laws, PM Modi had urged the protesting farmers to return home, to their families and farms.

On the appeal to go back home, the SKM in its statement said, "'Prime minister, you have appealed to the farmers that we should now go back home. We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We too desire to return to our homes, families, and farming after resolving these issues as soon as possible."

The SKM also did not like PM Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws unilaterally and therefore it said, "The SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi late evening yesterday, after its meeting at Singhu Border. In this letter, SKM pointed out that the prime minister has chosen the path of unilateral declaration of the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws rather than a bilateral solution, but also welcomed the announcement."

It is pertinent to mention here that the SKM will hold another meeting on November 27 to decide the future course of action. This meeting will come ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 29, and the farm laws will be repealed formally during the same.

Here are the 6 conditions put forth by the farmers

MSP be made legal entitlement Withdraw the draft "Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2020/2021" proposed by the government Remove the provisions of punishment to farmers in the "Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021 in the National Capital Region and its allied areas". Immediately withdraw cases against thousands of farmers booked during this movement (June 2020 to present day) in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states. Ajay Mishra Teni, the alleged mastermind of the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case and accused of section 120B be sacked and arrested. During this movement so far, about 700 farmers have achieved martyrdom. A system of compensation and rehabilitation of their families to be introduced. Land should be given on the Indus border to build a martyr memorial in the memory of the fallen farmers.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)