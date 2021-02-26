SKM Welcomes Bail For Activist Nodeep Kaur; Hails Her For Strengthening Anti-farm Law Stir

On Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha welcomed the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting bail to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organisations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Lauding Kaur for leveraging the unity of farmers and workers, it mentioned that she had strengthened the agitation against the farm laws.

A 23-year-old labour rights activist, Kaur was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12 when a group formed by an association of industrial owners allegedly manhandled protesters demanding payment of pending wages of some workers. She is facing three separate cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion. While she was granted bail in two cases on February 12 and February 15 respectively, she was granted bail in the third case earlier in the day.

The HC verdict

As per the bail petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana HC, Nodeep Kaur claimed that she was "targeted and falsely implicated" in an FIR as she was successful in generating a lot of support for the farmers' stir against the three farm laws. She was booked under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 384, 307 and 397B of the Indian Penal Code. The activist who is a member of the Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan also claimed that she was taken to the police station in the absence of a woman police official. Alleging that she was severely beaten up by police officials thereafter, Kaur stressed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the CrPC.

Citing the Supreme Court's verdict in the Anita Thakur and others Versus Govt. of J&K and others, Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the HC observed that the holding of peaceful demonstration is a right. While admitting that the matter is under investigation, he held that there aren't sufficient grounds to deny liberty to the activist. At the same time, the court urged the petitioner to maintain restraint while being on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises.

In the verdict, Justice Jhingan noted, "It would be appropriate to say that the right to peaceful protest is circumscribed by a thin line. The crossing of line may change the colour of the protest. It would be subject matter of trial as to whether the line for peaceful protest was crossed in the alleged incident or not."

