SKM's 5-member Committee Hold Urgent Meeting In Delhi; Sends Counter-proposal To Govt

As the Centre finalises to hold talks with farmers to put an end to their stir, an urgent meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha is currently underway in Delhi. As per sources, the 5-member SKM committee - Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal are meeting at the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) office. Farmers are mulling to call off protests if the Centre meets their demands. The committee is also likely to meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar separately before holding another meeting with farmers at 2 PM.

SKM holds urgent meeting

As per sources, if the objections raised by the farmers receive a positive reply from the govt, the 5-member committee will meet up with the government. Speaking to reporters, one of the committee members - Ashok Dhawale claimed that they had sent a counter-proposal to Centre's written assurance on MSP committee, withdrawal of cases and compensation. He added that the Centre was contradicting its own promise of rescinding the Electricity Bill.

He said, "We appreciate that the govt is ready for talks & is giving something in writing. But the proposal had a few flaws, so last night, we sent it back with some amendments & are awaiting their response. The formation of an MSP-focused committee is needed, including members from the farmers' union. The govt also said that the cases registered against us will be taken back after we finish the movement, which is wrong."

He added, "The compensation has been approved theoretically, we need something concrete like the Punjab model. They also promised to take back the Electricity bill, but now they want to discuss it with the stakeholders & then put it up in Parliament. It's contradictory".

Parliament repeals Farm Laws

The first day of Winter session in Parliament saw a showdown as all three Farm laws were repealed by both houses without debate. Amid massive Opposition sloganeering, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the environment was not conducive for debates. Hence the Bills were passed via voice vote. In the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak briefly before the bills were passed with majority votes via voice vote. The bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

After a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till their 6-point demands are met.