SKM's Rail Roko Agitation Disrupts Services Across Several Stations In Punjab

Farmer’s body, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) launched a nationwide ‘rail roko' agitation on Monday, October 18, demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra is being investigated over his alleged role in the killings of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The umbrella body of farmers' unions is now participating in the agitation on major rail routes, severely affecting railway services in Punjab.

SKM members, holding the six-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest from 10 am to 4 pm, are demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra from his official post over speculations of him influencing the probe against his son. The agitation is massively affecting railway services in the states of Punjab and Haryana as the maximum number of farmers unions are from these areas. The unions are also disrupting rail networks in the South, West and North-Eastern parts of the country.

Rail services disrupted in Punjab

Owing to the agitation, the Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express, which has a scheduled departure of 7 am from Ludhiana remained stranded at the Ludhiana railway station for hours. Protesting farmers blocked four sections at the Ferozepur division from 5:15 am onwards. Five passenger trains, two at Ferozepur Cantt, one each at Jalalabad, Moga and Ludhiana were blocked due to the protest.

Meanwhile, New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was halted near Shambu station at around 10:07 am after farmers blocked the tracks at Sahnewal and Rajpura. Many passengers on Chandigarh-bound trains left their trips mid-way due to the blockage on paths. Currently, Government Railway Police (GRP) is patrolling railway stations and tracks in Delhi. No trains had been cancelled on the route yet.

In a statement, SKM had said on Sunday, “To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18. SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," the statement read, as reported by ANI.

The statement further claimed that the justice in the matter cannot be served till the Union Minister, who is also an MP from Lakhimpur Kheri can heavily influence the probe. They attacked the Union Minister and alleged that he tried to ‘harbour his son and accomplices’ involved in the matter.

"He promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protestors. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra," the SKM statement added.

Earlier, SKM had announced October 11 as the deadline for the central government to sack the Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra and threatened to launch a phase-wise protest if the government failed to do so.

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold?

On October 3, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area, killing eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. Ashish Mishra and 15 to 20 unnamed people have been charged under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338, according to an FIR filed by UP Police. Ashish Mishra is currently under judicial custody and is being interrogated by police.

(Image: ANI)