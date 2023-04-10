Skymet Weather Predicts Below Normal Monsoon For India; Says There Are Chances Of Drought

The private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted the upcoming months of June to September monsoon to be 'below normal' to the tune of 94% of the long period average (LPA), raising worries about the production of food grain in the nation.

At the beginning of the year, the forecaster had also predicted monsoon 2023 to be sub-par and now is in the same outlook. Pertinently, the weather forecaster also predicted 20 per cent chance of drought due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold.

Skymet MD says there might be weaker monsoon

According to Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet, "Courtesy Triple-Dip-La Nina, southwest monsoon observed above normal/normal rainfall for the last 4 consecutive seasons. Now, La Nina has ended. Key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions. Likelihood of El Nino is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Nino return may presage a weaker monsoon."

Skymet has predicted northern and central parts of the country to be at a risk of rain deficit. States such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are likely to get inadequate rains during major monsoon months of July and August. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the major agricultural states of North India, are also like to have less than normal rains during the second half of the season.

El Nino and La Nino are the climatic patterns in the Pacific Ocean that could affect weather around the world. Both events occur every two to seven years, on average, but they do not take place on a consistent schedule, as per the US government's National Ocean Service. Also, El Nino is a climatic pattern where there is an unusual warning of surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

However, Skymet has also observed that that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could steer the monsoon and negate the ill-effects of El Nino when it is strong. As of now, the IOD is neutral and is expected to turn moderately positive at the beginning of the monsoons.

Skymet Weather said, "El Nino and the IOD are likely to be 'out of phase' and may lead to extreme variability in the monthly rainfall distribution, with the second half of the season expected to be more aberrated."

IOD is the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia. A positive IOD is considered good for the Indian monsoon.