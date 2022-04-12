Skywalk, New Durga Bhawan Among Several Facilities Coming Up At Vaishno Devi Shrine: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the newly constituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) here, which discussed and approved various proposals related to facilities for the devotees to make their pilgrimage hassle-free, officials said.

The new facilities and upgradation works will ensure that pilgrims from around the world have access to state-of-the-art amenities and the connection between the local economy and pilgrimage is further strengthened, the Lt Governor said.

He said efforts are being made to create modern facilities like skywalk, a new Durga Bhawan, a spiritual theme park and services such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag for devotees within a stipulated time frame for the pleasant divine experience.

Sinha said the number of devotees from India and abroad visiting the holy shrine is continuously breaking records.

Last month, the Lt Governor, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, reconstituted the board and nominated eight personalities, from various walks of life, as members for three years.

The eight members include AIMIL Pharmaceuticals Chairman K K Sharma, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj of Mumbai, retired IPS officer Ashok Bhan, retired IAS officer Baleshwar Rai and retired judge Suresh Kumar Sharma of Jammu.

