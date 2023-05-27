Slain BJP Worker Praveen Nettaru's Wife Loses Government Job In Siddaramaiah Rejig

Bhartiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit on Saturday slammed the Siddaramaiah government for cancelling the jobs of all employees who were hired on a contractual basis during the Bommai government. This decision will now leave a large number of employees jobless, including Nutan Kumari, who is the wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

On Twitter, the BJP strongly condemned the state government's decision and called Siddaramaiah a "PFI puppet" who is acting against people's interest.

"Due to the communal hatred of PFI, a terrorist organisation nurtured by the Congress party has removed the wife of Praveen Nettaru from service. Our government had provided the job of DC of Mangalore to the wife of Praveen Nettaru, who was killed by the PFI goons. It is condemnable," tweeted Karnataka BJP.

Congress removes wife of Praveen Nettaru from govt service

A Group C post was given to Nutan Kumari on a contractual basis in Dakshina Kannada under Bommai's rule. She was appointed as an assistant in the Mangauluru Deputy Commissioner's office, under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Section. The newly-formed Congress government has now reversed the temporary appointment order by withdrawing it.

"It is condemnable that the Congress government that has come to power has continued its politics of hatred. We demand that the government immediately withdraw the inhumane order of dismissal. It is a tragedy for the state that Siddaramaiah's government is acting like a PFI puppet," the statement by the BJP's official Twitter handle read.

All about Praveen Nettaru's murder case

Praveen Kumar Nettaru was brutally murdered on July 26 last year by bike-borne assailants at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district. Later, it was found that people belonging to the SDPI and PFI were involved in the heinous killing of the 32-year-old BJP's youth wing leader. During the police inquiry, it was found that the murder of Nettaru was a retaliation for the killing of a 19-year-old Muslim youth over a trivial tussle.

Further investigation into the matter by the NIA is underway, and so far, authorities have arrested 10 accused and three assailants. Earlier, the BJP had also constructed a house for Nettaru's family at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh.