Slain Hyderabad Woman's Parents Planned Her Marriage This Year

Kontham Tejaswini had told her parents she will get married this year upon her return from the United Kingdom but her family is now left heartbroken following the murder of their daughter in London.

The 27 year-old woman was killed in London by a Brazilian national, even as the family received information that she was "attacked" in the flat she was residing at, a shared accommodation.

While the victim is yet to be formally identified by police in the UK, reports from India indicated it was Tejaswini – a young professional from Hyderabad.

Tejaswini, who was studying MS in the UK, was allegedly stabbed to death at her accommodation in London, the UK Metropolitan Police said.

The Met police said two men have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in London on Tuesday.

"We came to know about the incident today morning. We don't know when it happened. We got the information that she is serious and in hospital," Tejaswini's father told a news channel. She had gone to London three years ago and had completed her MS course there, he said.

She came to Hyderabad in August last year and returned to London the next month. She was supposed to fly down here in May this year, he said.

"We were planning to conduct her marriage. She said she will return after the alliance is finalised. She had resigned from her temporary job and said she will come back after working for another month," he said.

The Metropolitan Police in London had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public's help in tracing the suspect behind the attack. The 23-year-old man has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene of Neeld Crescent in Wembley.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin are yet to be informed," the Met Police said.

Besides Tejaswini, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked and taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening, the Met Police added.

The victim's uncle requested the government to make necessary arrangements to bring her body from the UK to Hyderabad.