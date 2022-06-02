In the backdrop of targeted Hindu killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Republic Media Network exclusively spoke to slain Kashmiri teacher Rajni Bala's husband Raj Kumar on Thursday. In an emotional appeal to the government, Rajni Bala's husband urged the administration to come up with a policy so that other families do not suffer.

Kumar requested the government to continue his wife's salary for their 13-year-old daughter as she was killed in line of duty. Once she is eligible she should be given a government job, he added in his request. Kumar also sought immediate transfer to Jammu as he doesn't want to put his life in danger by staying in Kashmir.

'I have lost everything': Rajni Bala's Husband

"I have lost everything. The government should make a policy that no other family loses it all. My family is ruined, my only worry is my 13-yr-old daughter and I have become limited to that. Through Republic TV, I want to request the government that as my wife Rajni Bala was killed on duty, her salary should be continued in the name of my daughter and as soon as she is eligible, my daughter should be given a government job," Raj Kumar said. "I also want to request immediate transfer to Jammu because after this incident, I can no longer serve in Kashmir. I can't put my life in danger. How will my daughter live if something happens to me? I can't take care of my daughter alone as I will be needing the help of my parents. So, I should be transferred immediately to Jammu," he added.

#HinduExodus | I've lost everything. Govt should make policy that no other family loses it all. My only worry is about my 13-yr-old child. Rajni Bala was killed on duty, her salary should go to our daughter & given when she comes of age, and I should be transferred: Raj Kumar pic.twitter.com/d0YF8EAwKA — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2022

'Relocation is the right decision'

Earlier in the day, Raj Kumar spoke to Republic TV about the 'relocation' of the minorities and appealed to the government to come up with a solid transfer policy.

"Relocation is the right decision, it should be done, but what does the government exactly mean by relocation? They should be specific. If you move them and put them in the same place, then I don't think it is safe. Whether it is a city or town, targeted killings are happening everywhere, so first the administration should define relocation. Is it really a safe area?", Raj Kumar questioned.

"Until a new policy is made, government accommodation should be given. Everyone should be promoted as relocation and promotion is very important. Also, there should be a solid transfer policy so that they can come back to their homes. I want to appeal to the government that until the atmosphere is safe, minorities must be brought back to Jammu," he added.

School teacher shot dead by terrorists in Gopalpora

Terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. It has been learnt that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range.

In the aftermath of her murder, neighbours of the family expressed their distress over increasing civilian killings and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”. One of her students also condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”.

(Image: Republic)