‘Slap On Their Face': PM Modi Pans Critics After Airport Inauguration In Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi panned critics after inaugurating the Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh on November 19. The opposition had earlier attributed the laying of the foundation stone of the airport by the PM himself three years back, to vote-bank politics.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated the first Greenfield airport, the Donyi Polo Airport at Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, and dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station. He laid the foundation stone for the airport in February 2019. Significantly, the Donti Polo is the third operational airport in the state.

‘Slap on their face’: PM Modi in Itanagar

Lashing out at the critics, PM Modi stated, “In February 2019, I had laid its (Donyi Polo Airport’s) foundation stone. The elections were approaching in May 2019. The political commentators, who always look at things through the lens of old times, started shouting, writing, the airport will not be constructed, Modi has come here to just lay a stone because of elections,” and further added they look at everything from the angle of elections. There is a fashion of colouring every initiative with elections. “The inauguration of this airport is a slap on the faces of those (critics). I would stress upon these political commentators, to remove their old lenses. The country is now progressing with renewed enthusiasm. Stop weighing everything on political lines.”

PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport, Hydropower station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport in Itanagar. The name of the airport is a representation of the rich culture of Arunachal Pradesh and is reflective of the age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo') in the state.

The airport, developed in an area of 690 acres and developed at a cost of ₹640 Crore will bring a fillip to the connectivity and also enhance trade, and tourism in the region, said Dilip Sajnani, Director, of the Airport Authority of India.

This will be the third airport in the state and the first in the capital city - Itanagar. With the addition of Donyi Polo, the total number of airports in the North-East has grown to 16.

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD / KISHENREDDYTWITTER