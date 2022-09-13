'Slap Sedition Charges Against Accused': Punjab Guv On Illegal Mining At Indo-Pak Border

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit expressed his concern over the issue of illegal mining in the state near the India-Pakistan border and said that sedition charges should be imposed against the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit called the illegal mining at the border area in Punjab a matter of "great concern" and said that it because of this strategically important structures including bunkers and bridges of the Indian army are getting destroyed. "Illegal mining issue is a matter of great concern which is happening in the border area. Because of this, the bunkers of the army are getting destroyed, which is a matter of greatest concern," Punjab Governor said.

Adding further, Banwari Lal Purohit said that the illegal mining at Indo-Pak border areas should not be compared to other areas of Punjab, adding that the Illegal mining at the border areas is a threat to national security. He also demanded the imposition of sedition charges against those behind the illegal mining at the border areas.

"Strict action will be taken against whoever is behind it. They should be charged with sedition charges. To stop these activities, we have talked to all the district officers and told them Civil Defense Committee should be created in every village," Punjab Governor said.

'Pakistan is making India weak through drugs'

Punjab Governor also spoke about the drug issue which is prevailing in the state. He said, "If you want to know Punjab, then you have to roam in Punjab. In the last 3 months, I have held 23 meetings in 23 districts. The drug issue come in front which comes from Pakistan."

He added, "Pakistan cannot directly fight with India, so it is making India weak through drugs." Governor further said that he will hold meetings with all the agencies concerned and the Chief secretary on how to stop it. "Unfortunately, few villagers living near the borders have also joined them. Most of the drugs are found in Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab. We will hold a meeting with all the agencies and the Chief secretary on how to stop it," Purohit said.

(With inputs from ANI)