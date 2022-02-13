Slight respite from cold conditions in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) People in parts of Rajasthan experienced a slight respite from cold conditions as night temperatures went up by a notch or two on Saturday, according to a meteorological department spokesperson.

Karauli was the coldest place in the state on Saturday night with a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 4.8 degrees Celsius, Anta 5.1 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 6 degrees Celsius, Dabok 6.4 degrees Celsius, Alwar 6.7 degrees Celsius and Sawai Madhopur 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Churu recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 7.4 degrees Celsius, Banasthali 8.5 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 8.8 degrees Celsius, Dungarpur 8.8 degrees Celsius and Sirohi 9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan on Saturday was recorded between 24 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. PTI AG DIV DIV

