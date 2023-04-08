SLINEX-23: Indian And Sri Lankan Navies Participate In Bilateral Naval Exercise

In the ongoing Ex SLINEX-23, the navies of India and Sri Lanka are participating. Indian Navy’s INS Kiltan and INS Savitri participated in professional interactions, cultural events, joint yoga sessions, sports fixtures and visits of senior dignitaries and school children onboard. This bilateral naval exercise between the two navies will improve cooperation and operational readiness.

INS Kiltan and INS Savitri of the Indian Navy along with the participants of the Sri Lankan Navy participated in professional interactions, cultural events, sports fixtures, etc. This will help the two navies understand each other better and will improve the relations between the two nations and bring Sri Lanka into a close alliance with India against China. This will also improve the team spirit, and maritime preparedness and help learn each other's combat and military fighting capabilities.

About SLINEX23

The 10th edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise has been scheduled in Colombo from 3-8 April 2023. The exercise has been conducted in two phases: the harbour phase which is from 03-05th April 2023, followed by a sea phase from 06-08 April 2023. The Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan, an indigenous Kamorta class ASW corvette and INS Savitri, an offshore patrol vessel. The Sri Lankan navy is represented by SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara. Maritime Patrol aircraft, helicopters, and special forces from both sides would participate in the exercise.

The annual bilateral exercise SLINEX has been conducted between India and Sri Lanka since 2005. The sea phase exercise will involve various exercises in multiple dimensions such as surface and anti-firing operations, seamanship evaluations, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations. It also will involve advanced tactical manoeuvers, search and rescue, and special forces operation of the two navies in the sea.

The Indian Navy has already held multiple bilateral and multilateral exercises with the navies of many countries. In March, in Konkan 2023, the annual bilateral naval exercise between the Indian navy and the Royal Navy has held off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea.

The navy also participated in the third edition of the multilateral exercise La Perouse with the French navy in the Indian Ocean region. These exercises will help India build a strong alliance with its allies and this will be a major boost to India against its Arch Rival China and counter the Chinese dominance in the world sphere.