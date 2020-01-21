The Debate
Sloth Bear Scares Away Two Tigers At Ranthambore National Park, Watch Video

General News

A sloth bear can be seen walking peacefully when a tiger arrives and try to dominate the native species of the Indian subcontinent in a daring attempt.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sloth

The internet is losing its mind over a viral video of a sloth bear dominating two tigers after one of them tried attempting the same. The one and a half minute-long video clip is taking social media by storm as the clash between the two giants was unexpected by netizens. The video was shot at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and was shared by Parimal Nathwani, Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand on January 21. 

The unexpected jungle show

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has garnered more than 10,600 views and has been liked over 800 times. In the video, a sloth bear can be seen walking peacefully when a tiger arrives and try to dominate the native species to the Indian subcontinent. As soon as the tiger tries to do so, the bear turns towards it and chases the big cat until it runs away. The bear successfully manages to scare two tigers off the field, which is an amazing surprise for netizens.  

In another incident, Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a hostile encounter between the two ferocious tigers, that soon turned to a massive provincial cutthroat battle in footage that emerged online rendering the sightseers bewildered. The clip was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan where the ferocious predators can be seen attacking each other in a struggle to pin one down as each sought to be the conquering hero of the territory. 

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA