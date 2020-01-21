Sloth Bear Scares Away Two Tigers At Ranthambore National Park, Watch Video

The internet is losing its mind over a viral video of a sloth bear dominating two tigers after one of them tried attempting the same. The one and a half minute-long video clip is taking social media by storm as the clash between the two giants was unexpected by netizens. The video was shot at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and was shared by Parimal Nathwani, Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand on January 21.

The unexpected jungle show

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has garnered more than 10,600 views and has been liked over 800 times. In the video, a sloth bear can be seen walking peacefully when a tiger arrives and try to dominate the native species to the Indian subcontinent. As soon as the tiger tries to do so, the bear turns towards it and chases the big cat until it runs away. The bear successfully manages to scare two tigers off the field, which is an amazing surprise for netizens.

This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises.@ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/bbyfP6uFuZ — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 21, 2020

Survival/Death Instincts are fierce than Life Instincts!!!! — Anjaneyulu Gudapati (@anj02020) January 21, 2020

Jim Corbett wrote sloths don’t lack gumption to even take a kill of a tiger if they come upon it. — Saurav Choudhuri (@sauravchoudhuri) January 21, 2020

Incredible... unperturbed by presence of 2 tigers! pic.twitter.com/K53CDpXbkU — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) January 21, 2020

Chilling! Must say the sloth bear is a daring animal. — Sunny (@MistSunny) January 21, 2020

The tigers will “bear” this in mind the next time they hunt — sandy (@sandy61974399) January 21, 2020

In another incident, Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a hostile encounter between the two ferocious tigers, that soon turned to a massive provincial cutthroat battle in footage that emerged online rendering the sightseers bewildered. The clip was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan where the ferocious predators can be seen attacking each other in a struggle to pin one down as each sought to be the conquering hero of the territory.

Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. The powerful Roar and it's echo from Indian #forests. Forwarded via Whatsapp by friend. pic.twitter.com/YazNX2DLbS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 14, 2020

