SMILE Project Restores Dignity And Empowers Beggars In Lucknow

The SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) project, implemented by the Umeed Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Nagar Nigam Lucknow, has made a significant stride in rehabilitating individuals involved in begging. Over 5,000 individuals have been identified and categorized into different groups. The project focuses on their rescue, rehabilitation, and re-integration into society.

Addressing an event on Wednesday, July 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the issue of children who lost their guardians during the pandemic, leaving them unable to attend school. In response, a survey was conducted and the Chief Minister's Child Service Scheme was established, providing Rs 2,500 to support these children.

The Smile project was initiated in various cities across the country. Today, 102 children are benefiting from this program through the aforementioned scheme. Additionally, the state government has constructed 18 Atal residential houses to accommodate orphaned children, ensuring they have a safe and nurturing environment.

CM Yogi said that the Atal Vidyalaya is being started for registered workers and children who have lost their parents. The Vidyalaya will follow the CBSE pattern. Stay and food will be free.

The project has successfully enrolled 103 children in formal education through the Bal Seva Yojana, while 98 beggars have been connected to the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana. In addition, self-help groups have been formed, providing employment-oriented schemes for sustainable livelihoods. Over 45 individuals have been reunited with their families, fostering social cohesion and integration.

SMILE assists specially-abled individuals

SMILE has also extended support to approximately 100 destitute and specially-abled individuals, offering essential services such as food, counselling, yoga, and entertainment to improve their living conditions. Moreover, the project has rehabilitated over 200 beggars and showcased their transformation by including 45 community members in the Republic Day Parade.

Through various initiatives, such as awareness programs, road rescue campaigns, and financial assistance through self-help groups, the project aims to empower individuals associated with begging. Social exposure visits and collaborations with local businesses further contribute to their economic integration and overall well-being.

The SMILE project's holistic approach and collaborative efforts are working towards restoring dignity, promoting inclusivity, and improving the lives of individuals engaged in begging. By providing essential services, rehabilitation opportunities, and pathways to sustainable livelihoods, the project endeavours to create a society that values empowerment and the well-being of all its members.