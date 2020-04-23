'An Attack On A Woman Journalist Too': ANI's Smita Prakash On Attack On Arnab & Samyabrata

Editor of news agency ANI Smita Prakash on Thursday has reacted to the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police and the dilution of charges against the goons who attacked Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami while they were on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night.

'The entire procedure looks odd'

Smita Prakash said, "It's very disturbing, it was a clear act of intimidation which was done. The entire focus is on Arnab but legally there was a woman in the car and she is a woman journalist. She is entitled to a lot of protection from the police. I understand that there are threats to Arnab's life but there is also a woman journalist in the car and both of them were attacked out there, it is kind of frightening and disturbing and it took several hours for the FIR to be registered."

"Franky, they need not be there at the police station for so long. They had to be there only for a couple of minutes, their statement should have been recorded and they should have been sent home with a doctor looking at their welfare. The entire procedure looks odd. Imagine what other reporters on the ground must be going through if they were intimidated," she added.

An irrefutable Congress link has emerged in connection with the physical attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night. This is besides the attackers' own confession to Arnab's Mumbai police security after being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Attackers part of Youth Congress

The goons are now in the custody of Mumbai Police, post their confession. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has accessed the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the two attackers which show that they are workers of Youth Wing of the Mumbai Congress. In one of the pictures, an attacker can also be seen with Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

