Smita Parikh Questions Credibility Of Wikipedia, Co-founder Larry Sanger Responds

Parikh alleged that Wikipedia had become a 'bully' and asserted that it was losing credibility across the globe owing to its heavy reliance on Left media.

Wikipedia

Image- AP/Pixabay


After Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger weighed in on the strong influence of Left media on the site that he created, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita Parikh counter-questioned Sanger and asked who decided which media houses were reliable. Taking to Twitter, Parikh alleged that Wikipedia had become a 'bully' and asserted that it was losing credibility across the globe owing to its heavy reliance on Left media.

Responding to her question, Sanger remarked that one way for Wikipedia to be neutral would be to make a list of leading politicians, pundits, etc., who take a 'definite' point of view. Such experts should ideally be consulted on which outlets accurately report on the news from their point of view. 

While Smita Parikh agreed with Sanger and asked Wikipedia to give fair chance to right-leaning media as well, the latter mistook her statement. She later clarified that sticking to government or courts of any country for an evaluation of opinion would be an ideal way for the website to function than for it to solely rely on Left-leaning media. Sanger agreed with her point and shared that he had initially been confused about what she was trying to say. 

Wikipedia founder responds to SSR fans

Notably, Smita Parikh's argument comes against the backdrop of the campaign led by fans of Sushant Singh Rajput who had questioned Wikipedia citing the cause of his death as 'suicide by hanging'. Fans had asked Wikipedia to change the cause of death, alleging that he was ‘murdered’, trending ‘Wikipedia, Sushant was murdered.’ Responding to the fan trend, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wrote that the website was based on 'reliable sources' and not 'Twitter campaigns.'

Wikipedia taken over by Left: Sanger

In a big statement, Wikipedia Co-founder Larry Sanger on Friday weighed in on the strong influence of Left media on Wikipedia saying that he no longer trusted the site that he had created. Hhe also shared how its entries were being distorted by companies like Wiki PR, where paid writers and editors will go in and change articles.

"You can’t cite the Daily Mail at all. You can’t cite Fox News on socio-political issues either. It’s banned. So what does that mean? It means that if a controversy does not appear in the mainstream centre-Left media, then it’s not going to appear on Wikipedia," he said. 

"Because there is a lot of influence. Wikipedia is known now by everyone to have a lot of influence in the world. So there’s a very big, nasty, complex game being played behind the scenes to make the article say what somebody wants them to say," the co-founder remarked.

