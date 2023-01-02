Smoke Clouds Formed At Poly Film Factory In Nashik After Explosion; CM Announces Ex-gratia

Significant smoke clouds were formed at the Jindal Group's polythene manufacturing unit in Nashik on Monday, after an explosion on Sunday which left two dead and 17 injured.

Locals heard a loud explosion, and they saw a massive cloud of smoke rising from the scene. A video showing a massive cloud of smoke leaving the factory was being circulated on social media.

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Nashik district of Maharashtra after which fire brigades were rushed to the spot and senior officials took stock of the situation. The fire started at the boiler inside the chemical plant.

Chief Minister Shinde announces ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force was also deployed for rescue operations with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the workers who died in the incident.

Chief Minister Shinde said that all possible arrangements were being provided to the injured and those stuck inside. “I am personally monitoring the situation. Fire systems from all nearby stations are pressed into action. Two among 14 are critical,” he said.

Solapur’s fire

In a separate incident, on Sunday, a fire broke out in a factory making firecrackers in Pangari village, Solapur district, leaving three female workers dead and another three seriously injured.

There were over 40 employees working at the factory at the time of the incident. Locals rushed to the scene as soon as the fire started and saved as many workers as they could. After several hours, the local fire department managed to put out the fire.