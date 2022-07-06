Smoke Detected Inside Raipur-Indore IndiGo Flight After Landing: DGCA

In another development related to the aviation industry, smoke was reported in the cabin of the Raipur-India IndiGo aircraft soon after the flight landed on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.

"A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing, yesterday, July 05," the aviation regulator said.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet after 8 incidents within 18 days

This development comes at a time when DGCA issued a show-cause notice to another airline SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents in 18 days.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," the notice to SpiceJet read.

On Tuesday, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was en route to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata after the pilot realised after taking off that the weather radar system was not working.

On Tuesday itself, the Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla to Mumbai flight did a priority landing after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight on way to Jabalpur returned to the national capital after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin. On two separate SpiceJet planes on June 24 and June 25 fuselage door warnings lit up, forcing the aircraft to abandon their journeys and return.

Earlier on Tuesday, DGCA had notified about the engine failure of a Vistara aircraft after it landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. The airline said that one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction.