Smriti Irani Announces Debut Novel 'Lal Salaam'; To Hit Stands On November 29

Union Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani on Wednesday, 17 November unveiled her debut novel ‘Lal Salaam’ with publishing house Westland. Taking to Twitter, Irani shared a small 20-second clip about her novel along with the Amazon link for pre-order ‘Lal Salaam’. The novel is inspired by the tragic killings of at least 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in April 2010. Irani’s debut novel is also a tribute to the exceptional men and women who gave their entire life in the service of the nation, especially while tackling the challenges in the red corridor.

‘Lal Salaam’ is set to hit the stand on 29 November. As per PTI, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader revealed that the idea for her debut novel had been “brewing” at the back of her mind for a few years until she could not ignore the urge to pen it all down. The former actor also said that she hoped the readers of her book will enjoy the pace as well as the insights that she tried to incorporate in the narrative which is also the less-reported part of the country.

Irani told PTI, “The story has been brewing at the back of my mind for a few years now, until there came a time when I simply couldn't ignore the urge to put it down on paper. I am hoping readers will enjoy the pace and the insights I have tried to bring to the narrative, which is set in a less-reported part of India.”

All about Smriti Irani’s ‘Lal Salaam’

Smriti Irani’s debut novel ‘Lal Salaam’, follows the story of a young officer, Vikram Pratap Singh along with the challenges that he faces against a system that is stemmed from backroom politics and corruption. According to the book description on Amazon, the manner in which Singh arrives in the dusty village of Ambuja in Chhattisgarh, instantly establishes him as a man to watch out for. The story follows his attempts to bring order to the long-neglected police station and motivate the crew which is not enthusiastic.

Apart from his journey in Ambuja, he is also seeking the truth behind the vengeful killing of his old friend and fellow officer Darshan. Vikram has established that he cannot rest until his friend’s case is solved but faces a new challenge each day. These hurdles include a local businessman with vested interests in both bureaucracy and Naxalism, an influential academic in Delhi at whose doorstep the trail runs cold, a young widow and her journalist friend, who quickly take centre stage in his vexed new life.

The book description added that while the novel is inspired by the unfortunate killings of the CRPF personnel in Dantewada, ‘Lal Salaam’ seeks to “humanise the daily conflicts and ethical dilemmas that confront people in the poorest and most troubled regions of our country.”

