Smriti Irani Attacks Opposition In Lok Sabha, Says 'stop Politicizing Women's Issues'

Union Minister of Women and Child development, Smriti Irani on Friday engaged in a heated debate over women's rights in the Lok Sabha where she urged all politicians to "stop communalizing and politicizing women issues." Lodging a very specific attack on a West Bengal MP who she did not want to call out in the parliament she said that "a member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as a political weapon in West Bengal." This caused a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha after which Smriti Irani lodged further allegations against the opposition parties.

"The very fact that you shout here today means that you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues that she feels passionate about," she said.

Speaking on the Hyderabad rape case and the Unnao rape case, the Union minister of women and child development said that she condemns both acts, however, she feels that selective outrage based on politics will not bring justice to victims. She asked the MPs to talk about the Malda rape case which was politicized very strategically in the Municipal elections in West Bengal. Smriti Irani also strongly stated that the death penalty is necessary in such cases. Speaking on the efforts on the part of the government, she talked about how fast track courts were established by our government to bring justice to the victims.

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. Moreover, sources report that the post-mortem of the four bodies is underway at Mahbubnagar hospital. The police are expected to brief the media soon.

