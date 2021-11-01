Smriti Irani Calls For 'Nari Se Kharidari' On Diwali To Support Local Women Vendors

Union Minister of woman and child development Smriti Irani on Monday, 1 November called for elevating support for local women vendors and entrepreneurs by doing ‘Nari Se Kharidari.’ Taking to Twitter, Irani posted a short clip showing females working in a range of industries. The Union Minister also noted the two clarion calls given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - ‘Women-led Development’ and ‘Vocal4Local’. She said that both schemes are now “a mission for every Indian.” Irani added, “Let’s support both these missions by doing Nari Se Kharidari this Deepavali and support our local women vendors/entrepreneurs.”

‘Women-led Development’ and ‘Vocal4Local’ - these two clarion calls given by PM @narendramodi Ji have today become a mission for every Indian. Let’s support both these missions by doing #NariSeKharidari this Deepavali and support our local women vendors / entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/Hf17uux3Aw — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 1, 2021

Even Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India, Mansukh Mandaviya called for 'Nari Se Kharidari' on the occasion of Diwali. He said in a Twitter post, "This Diwali, let us light the lives of women in India. Support PM Narendra Modi ji’s clarion call of #Vocal4Local & his vision of ‘Women-led Development’ by doing #NariSeKharidari and contribute to strengthening the economic development of women."

This Diwali, let us light the lives of women in India.



Support PM @NarendraModi ji’s clarion call of #Vocal4Local & his vision of ‘Women-led Development’ by doing #NariSeKharidari and contribute to strengthen the economic development of women. pic.twitter.com/61TkQfsrhY — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 1, 2021

Irani Lauds PM Modi For Empowering Women

Just last month, Irani talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Women-Led Development and listed out the Indian government's efforts to promote women empowerment at all levels.

Speaking at the annual session on 'Strengthening Resilience Expanding Prosperity', Irani said that India has the highest proportion of female politicians in panchayats, a rural government system, and in urban local governments.

Comparing the engagement of men with women in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she informed that women have done better. The Union minister asserted that this is the direction in which they should proceed. She went on to say that "we need to make sure that we can help women improve their capacity to serve." The Union minister informed that women have been mentioned many times in the context of requiring assistance, but she believes that they require more opportunities to study the best practices from around the world.

