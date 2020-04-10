Union Min Smriti Irani Chairs Meet On Emergency Services To Support Children Amid COVID-19

The Ministry for Women and Child Development on Friday conducted a virtual workshop to sensitise Childline functionaries about emergency services to support children and their caregivers. The workshop also emphasised on prevention strategy for Coronavirus as well as anxiety and stress in the wake of the deadly pandemic which has caused the nation to undergo lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani thanked the 560 functionaries who joined the interaction.

The workshop by the union minister holds importance as the nation is under a 21 days lockdown and the children might experience anxiety due to a sudden and drastic change in their routine due to the health emergency which might lead to anxiety among the children.

COVID-19's impact in India

The nation is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of positive cases. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown nearing its conclusion, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India risen to 5,865, of which 169 have succumbed to the infection while 5,218 cases are still active; 477 have recovered and discharged as on March 9, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.