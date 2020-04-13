The Debate
Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Smriti Irani Chairs Meeting to Strategise On Women & Child Welfare

General News

Union Minister for WCD, Smriti Irani held a meeting to strategise on various matters concerning the welfare of women and children amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Ministry of Women and Child Development held a meeting to strategise on various matters concerning the welfare of women and children amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Smriti Irani, who also discussed the ways in which field functionaries can help in promoting the government's Aarogya Setu mobile application.

About Arogya Setu App

The Aarogya Setu app, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is a location-based Coronavirus tracker app that allows the user to understand if they have come in contact with any COVID-19 positive patient.

The application also comes with other added features that can track a person's breathing capacity, and a survey form which allows everyone to check symptoms, and guides them to see a doctor if needed. 

Smriti Irani Chairs Meet on Emergency Services for Children

The Ministry for Women and Child Development on Friday conducted a virtual workshop to sensitise childline functionaries about emergency services to support children and their caregivers. The workshop also emphasised on prevention strategy for Coronavirus as well as anxiety and stress in the wake of the deadly pandemic which has caused the nation to come under lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani thanked the 560 functionaries who joined the interaction.

