Smriti Irani Condemns Congress' Stoic Silence On Seva Dal's Booklet Against Savarkar

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Congress government for their silence on the constant jibe against Veer Savarkar. This statement from Irani comes at the backdrop of Congress' Seva Dal distributing anti-Savarkar booklet in Bhopal. The booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. Seva Dal also happens to be a grassroots organisation affiliated to the Congress.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Irani condemned the 'Gandhi' family and demanded answers on their stoic silence over the constant remarks on Veer Savarkar.

"Congress will have to answer to every Marathi and countryman on how long will their party insult Veer Savarkar and his sacrifices. Or only those people born in the Gandhi family will be glorified?. What about the millions of Indians who endured British rule. Or this heroic son of Maharashtra will be insulted just because the Congress Prince (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't like him."

Recently, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a statement at the Bharat Bachao rally where he remarked that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologize for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ remark. It was a reference to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from prison.

Furthermore, Smriti Irani slammed the Rajasthan government for their inaction towards the rising death toll in Kota. Around fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lone hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month at the facility, officials said on Monday. Lashing out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajashtan government, Irani said,

"It hints at the fact that even after continuous deaths of children, no attention was paid by Rajasthan govt towards it. The govt needs to answer whom would they penalise for this?

What the Congress booklet claims

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

