Smriti Irani Dares Sisodia To Declare Stance On Shaheen Bagh Protest,alleges AAP-Imam Link

Responding to Sharjeel Imam’s controversial ‘Break India’ remark on Saturday, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani challenged Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders to clear their stance on the Shaheen Bagh protests. She contended that Sisodia had complete knowledge of the divisive slogans and the misbehaviour with journalists taking place at the venue of the Shaheen Bagh protests. Moreover, she made a big claim that a video had surfaced showing Imam with an AAP leader.

Smriti Irani remarked, “I remember that Manish Sisodia and some of the MLAs and MPs of AAP had declared that they support the Shaheen Bagh protests. The AAP should make it clear whether severing Assam from India is its slogan for the country? This is a message- We will not let their design of severing any part of the country succeed. When Manish Sisodia had announced his support, he knew very well that such kinds of slogans are being chanted. He knew that the Jinnah Wali Azadi slogans will be chanted. He knew that there will be an assault on the journalists. He will have to answer regarding these issues to the people of the country.”

She added, “AAP instigated the people who were involved in stone-pelting on the police in Seelampur. AAP leaders rushed to file their bail applications. Republic can verify this- a video of Imam along with an AAP leader has surfaced on the internet.”

Sisodia challenges BJP

Meanwhile, Sisodia passed the buck onto the Centre. He alleged that if the BJP governments failed to ensure Imam's arrest within 24 hours, it will be indicative of the party's secret pact with him. The Delhi Deputy CM slammed BJP for simply doing a press conference over the issue.

"An individual is talking about separating Assam from India and it's surprising that BJP is doing a press conference over that. You are the country's government, you should arrest him. If he is not arrested, it seems like you are making such an individual say such things to harm the country's environment. I am giving BJP 24 hours time to arrest this individual else it will seem like he is your man and that you do not care about the country's security," Manish Sisodia opined.

