Smriti Irani Lambasts Congress On Sengol Row, Says 'Gandhi Family Kept It In Dark Corner'

Union Minister Smriti Irani delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irani accused the Gandhi family of neglecting and relegating the historic artefact-- 'Sengol,' to the shadows of a museum as a mere "stick of Nehruji". The minister expressed her disappointment with the Congress party's actions and questioned their regard for the nation's history and democracy.

In a press interaction on Friday, Smriti Irani said, "‘Sengol’ which is a symbol of our freedom was kept in a dark corner of a museum as a ‘stick of Nehruji’ by the Gandhi family." The Minister did not mince her words while criticising the Congress party's decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony, accusing the Gandhi family of provoking like-minded individuals to follow suit. She expressed her lack of surprise at the party's actions, given their treatment of 'Sengol' and their apparent disregard for the country's history and democratic values.

"I would like to ask every Indian, putting ‘Sengol’ like this and referring to it as a walking stick doesn’t (it)show what the Gandhi family thinks of countries history and democracy? So the Gandhi family provoking like-minded people for not attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building doesn’t surprise us," the Minister said.

By doing this drama, they are opposing Nehru: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also slammed Opposition parties and said that by opposing the new Parliament, the Congress party is also opposing former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Taking a jibe at the grand-old party, the Minister showed an old issue of a magazine.

"This is the issue of Time magazine from August 25, 1947. I would like all our friends who are opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building, to read this article and get some idea about the symbolism of ‘Sengol’ and what happened in 1947. By doing this drama, they (Congress) are also opposing their own leader-- Jawaharlal Nehru," Puri told ANI.

Notably, earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh called the 'Sengol' history "bogus" and said that there is no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India.

However, the DMK government's own document debunked Congress' claim, as it stated in the 2021-22 policy note of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, that the handing over of Sengol to Nehru signified the transfer of power from British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten to Nehru.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. As a significant part of this occasion, 'Sengol,' which symbolises the historic transfer of power from the British to India, will be preserved as a legacy within the new Parliament building.

(With inputs from ANI)