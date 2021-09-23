Smriti Irani Meets J-K DGP, Praises Police Force For Maintaining Peace Amid Challenges

As part of the Centre's Jammu and Kashmir outreach initiative, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Wednesday, 22 September, met Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar. During the interaction, Irani appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining peace amid challenging circumstances. She also interacted with the senior J&K Police officers and lady officers in Budgam.

The Union Minister further applauded J&K Police services during the tough times of the COVID-19 concerning the implementation of rules and regulations by the administration. She urged the officers to focus on deploying more women at various major positions in the force to enhance equality and women empowerment.

Expressing his gratitude to Irani for her visit to J&K, the DGP briefed about the welfare measures and schemes functional in the department for the women and children of police personnel including the bravehearts. He further informed her about the action taken in crimes against women, drug abuse and human trafficking.

Providing a detailed overview regarding the Union Territory's security, the DGP informed that Women Police Stations and Women Police Cells have been opened in all the important cities of J&K to register complaints and take action immediately.

Smriti Irani lauds J&K artisans for their skills

Smriti Irani, who was on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, on Wednesday, also interacted with local artisans and Self Help Groups (SHGs) from National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). She also witnessed the presentations of cultural programmes performed by renowned cultural artists organised by the Department of Social Welfare and District Information Centre Budgam.

The Union Minister on the concluding day of her visit said, "I was enthusiastic to see the skills, dedication and patience of these highly skilled artisans showcasing while weaving their high-cost Kani Shawl and other products".

As her visit was aimed to review the grievances of the people at the ground level, the Union Minister promised that the issues faced by the people will be resolved in line with the Centre and local government at the earliest. Earlier, Irani inaugurated sports stadium Magam which was constructed and developed in line with the latest patterns by Jammu and Kashmir sports council. She then watched a live football match and interacted with the players of the local clubs.

(Image: @SmritiIrani/TWITTER)