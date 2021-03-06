Smriti Irani Reminds People About Important Safety Measures, Urges To 'mask Up'

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, is famous for her social media presence and she yet again has taken to Instagram to remind people about important safety measures. On March 6, the Union Minister shared two of her selfies along with the message about always wearing a face mask and also wearing the seat belt while commuting in a car. With hashtag saying, ‘ghar se nikalte hi’, Irani wrote, “Looks pe mat jao .. mask aur seat belt lagao stay safe .. mask up”.

Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of likes and comments. Hundreds of Instagram followers of Smriti Irani, including singer Sonu Nigam and actor Aashka Goradia, hailed the minister for sharing the “correct words”. One internet user wrote, “It's wonderful to have a savvy minister”. Another added, “Nice message for all Indian people, we all should follow”. Several users even flooded the comment section with heart and clapping emojis to share their reactions.

Smriti Irani's 'Tauda Kutta Tommy’ post

Irani is quite popular on Instagram as evident by her impressive following of 1 million. She posts hilarious photos and videos often keeping up with social media trends. Despite her busy schedules and commitments, the minister manages to keep her social media updated with any major events in life.

She recently also shared a fun take on the ‘Tauda Kutta Tommy’ trend by sharing a picture of herself with her pet dog. The trend began when YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate made a song from an iconic line delivered by Shehnaaz Gill on a reality show while she was speaking about how her feelings were valid. Since then, the parody has prompted a number of memes and funny videos by a host of celebrities and fans. Union Minister Smriti Irani also joined the trend as she shared the picture of her dog with the caption, "When sadda Kutta is not ‘Tommy’ but Sheru" (When our dog is not Tommy but Sheru).

