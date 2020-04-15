Smriti Irani Reposts BMC's Video Of Tulsi Virani To Encourage Social Distancing

Former television actor and the current Union Minister of Human Resources, Smiriti Irani reposted the edited version of the music video featuring her from Indian daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, to encourage social distancing. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown until May 3, the original video was shared by Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai, showing Tulsi Virani closing the house door instead of opening, in a bid to urge people to not entertain visitors amid coronavirus outbreak with the caption, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahot Smart Thi”.

The caption also said, "She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown"

Read - Child Helplines To Respond To Reports Of Online Child Sexual Abuse Material Too: Irani

As of April 15, India has confirmed at least 11,555 cases of coronavirus with 396 fatalities. The entire country is under a strict lockdown with police officials ensuring that people adhere to the social distancing rules and practice self-isolation, which is also deemed as the most effective way to combat the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, as BMC jumps on the bandwagon of authorities around the nation using quirky memes, movies, songs to educate people about coronavirus, its latest post showing Irani has been making several rounds on the internet.

Ronit Bose Roy, Ekta Kapoor responded

The video has garnered over 29 thousand views with most internet users lauding the “creativity level” of BMC. One Instagram user also commented under the BMC post, “There is no government page better than this one...I repeat no one”. The video gained more momentum by Smriti Irani sharing it herself and drew comments from her co-actors of the serial like Ronit Bose Roy, and the creator of the show, Ekta Kapoor who said, "Bahut smart hai".

Read - Ekta Kapoor Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic With Smriti Irani

'Anti-COVID Pathsala'

In another creative way of spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak, the children of CRPF soldiers have come up with “Anti-COVID Pathsala”. The initiative includes a list of the guidelines to combat the pandemic in an A, B, C format for citizens. For instance, 'A for Apple' is replaced with ‘A for Avoid gathering’. The video of over two minutes was shared on the official Twitter handle of CRPF and included all rules from social distancing, to personal hygiene against COVID-19 outbreak, all broken down into the simple form of letters. The video has garnered over 12 thousand views and is being widely appreciated by internet users.

Read - EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian Counterpart Javad Zarif, Discusses Steps To Combat COVID-19

Read - Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Smriti Irani Chairs Meeting to Strategise On Women & Child Welfare