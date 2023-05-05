Smriti Irani Shares Her 25-year-old TV Commerical On Menstrual Hygiene And Breaking Taboo

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. She continues to post engaging articles and excerpts from her job and daily life. The Union Minister recently shared her "first ever" commercial for a significant firm on social media, emphasising the value of menstruation hygiene and shattering the stigma around it.

The Union Minister can be heard addressing "those five days" - a reference to a woman's menstrual cycle - in a clip of a TV commercial she posted. She continues by emphasising how it affects every woman in the same way. In the monochrome commercial, she claims that periods are a sign from God that we have aged and become wiser.

Watch the video -

"When your past 'whispers' ....25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company . However, the subject was not a fancy one. Infact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved . Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes ! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ' no looking back ' #throwbackthursday," the Union Minister wrote in the caption.

She added, "p.s- yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi (Yes I was thin, please don't remind me of the same)".

Actress Mouni Roy added, "My beautiful smriti di ."

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 11,000 likes and over 1 lakh views.