Smriti Irani Shares Inspiring Video To Support Girls, Says 'give Her Wings To Fly'

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, known for her remarkable social media presence, shared an animated video featuring a young girl on Instagram showcasing a terrific message. The clip made by Instagram handle @bohrasisters, shows a young girl holding a broom in her hand along with a bucket full of water on her side and teary eyes. While the background music is the song, ‘Dil hai chota sa, choti si asha,’ the video continues to show a hand taking away the broom from the girl, wiping her gears, combing her hair and making her wear a school uniform along with providing a book.

The video ends with showing the little girl with wings and a message saying, ‘Give her wings to fly.’ The creators of the video, the Bohra sisters have also created tier own followership through their storytelling art in such animated videos that are often hailed by netizens as “amazing” and “marvellous.” Irani reposted the video while giving credits to the creators with a caption saying, “Give your daughters wings to fly. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao.” The clip shared on Union Minister’s Instagram profile has been viewed over 243k times with hundreds of comments.

Irani shares an inspirational quote

Notably active on social media, Irani has time and again sought to inspire her followers with inspirational quotes and videos. earlier this year, she took to Instagram and shared a motivational quote saying, "When life shuts a door...open it again. It's a door. That's how they work" along with a caption saying, "#wednesdaywisdom try , try , try again till you ... try again."

Recently on July 3, Irani also celebrated 21 years of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Before she entered into politics, Irani played the role of Tulsi Virani in the show that aired for around eight years. The former actor took to her social media accounts and shared a trailer of the show along with a note. Tagging all the people who were part of the ‘iconic’ show with sky-rocketing viewership, she wrote in the caption, “We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep...21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!”

IMAGE: PTI/Smriti Irani/Instagram

