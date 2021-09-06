Smriti Irani Shares Powerful Message For 'All Girls Out There' On Social Media, See Post

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani often posts content that ranges from motivational to socially relevant topics. The actor-turned-politician, who has quite a social media presence, often takes to Instagram to boost morale of the young generation and shares inspiring instances from personal life. On Sunday, she shared a powerful quote on her Instagram story.

Smriti Irani's message for women

Smriti Irani shared an encouraging post for girls on her Instagram stories. "She needed a hero, so that's what she became," the post read. She captioned the story, "To all girls out there." Just at the beginning of the week, the post surely seems to give a push to all the women out there who are aiming to take the leap in terms of their career, education or personal life.

Smriti Irani often shares motivational posts

The Union Minister's post not only gets a lot of political traction but also garners lot of personal applause. In another of her latest post, Mrs. Irani shared a picture of her on Instagram with the caption, "Abhi mukammal hua nahi.. abhi ye kissa baki hain." She looked gorgeous in the handprinted blue and white saree paired with a matching red blouse. Her simplicity was reflected through the minimalist jewellery she sported. Take a look at the post:

Smriti Irani urges netizens to mask up

In one of her awareness posts, the Union Minister took to Instagram to share a photo collage through which she urged netizens to wear masks and get vaccinated.

"Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashaya pehno... Kyunki ab bhi do gaz durin mask hain zaroori," she captioned the image. She used her "Monday Mantra" post to alert netizens of the ongoing pandemic and subsequently the necessity of wearing a mask and following social distancing.

Smriti Zubin Irani is a former television actress and a prominent leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was appointed as the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet since 2019. She is also a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Amethi.

Image: smritiiraniofficial - Instagram & PTI