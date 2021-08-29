Smriti Irani Shares Video Of Chandler & Rachel To Send A Sweet Message About Friendship

Union minister Smriti Irani is a pretty consistent Instagram user which can be confirmed from her several versatile posts. Her content is often a hit amongst people on social media. The example of this can be seen in her most recent post, in which she used Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) and Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) characters from the iconic American sitcom show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., to send a lovely message about friendship.

Know more about the sweet message on friendship showing Chandler Bing and Rachel Green

The short clip which she shared on Instagram shows a scene where two characters, Rachel and Chandler, are seen having a little conversation in which Rachel angrily calls Chandler “an idiot”, and in return he says, “I’m sure you’re right, but why?”.

While sharing the little video, the minister wrote, “That one idiot friend who spills the beans out of pure fright when u r in trouble with your parents … that one friend whose jokes only u understand and ROFL … that one friend who defends you to the death behind your back… that one friend you haven’t met in a long time .. Ping him / her and say u r the only idiot in my life (unless u have more) and I’m grateful for all our times together.. Ping that Bing in your life #friends”.

Let’s take a look at the video -

The post has garnered over 61,000 views since the time it was shared, and the figures are only rising. It has also received a lot of likes as well as comments. Netizens had a variety of reactions to the touching message on friendship. Many people also used love emojis to describe their feelings. One of the users wrote, “This Post is Funny like FRIENDS”, while another commented, “Friends fan spotted” and the third user said while tagging her friend, “this is us when we both become mad”. There are other comments like, “hahaha”, “True mam”, “Awww” and many more.

A previous instance of Smriti Irani using F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’ reference in Instagram

Earlier, when she had to work on the weekends, the minister used a meme from the same popular 1994 comedy show to express her mood. The meme depicts Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) having a funny discussion. She shared the video with the caption, “When you know what they know but they don’t know you know .... #the weekend is here ... I know I know I know”.

Take a look at the funny video:

(Image Credit: PTI/ Instagram)