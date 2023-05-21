Last Updated:

Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Women Labourers Convention In Kerala

The Kerala unit of BMS, a trade union backed by RSS, will be holding a state-level women's labour convention which will be inaugurated by Smriti Irani.

Press Trust Of India
Smriti Irani

Image: Smriti Irani (PTI)


The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be holding a state-level women's labour convention here on Monday which will be inaugurated by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Besides Irani, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan would also be speaking at the event, BMS Kerala said in a release. 

Around 3,000 women workers and labourers are expected to take part in the convention, it said.  

The trade union also said 2,000 seminars would be held across the country and out of those 200 would be held in Kerala.

BMS further said that this year it has been accorded the chair of Labour-20 (L20) which is one of the G20 Engagement Groups.

