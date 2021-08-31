Smriti Irani Urges States To Tackle Malnutrition Crisis; Promises Women Safety Measures

"September will be observed as 'Poshan Maah," said Central Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Tuesday. She also pressed all states and Union Territories to devise strategies throughout the month to discuss the crisis of severe acute malnutrition among children.

Irani stresses the need to set up 'One Stop Centre for women' in every district

Irani stressed the need to set up at least one "One Stop Centre for women" in each district across the states, which would provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and those in distress. The Minister was interacting at a national conference on Mission POSHAN 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district.

"The next one month, starting tomorrow will be observed as Poshan Maah (national nutrition month) across the country. In Tripura, Poshan Vatikas was created in Anganwadis (child care centres). Is it possible for other states to create such Poshan Vatikas in Anganwadis situated in aspirational districts during the next 30 days?" Irani asked during her deliberation with Woman and Child Development Ministers and officials from states and UTs.

Around 10 lakh children in the country victims of malnutrition: Smriti Irani

The Women and Child Development Minister informed that around 10 lakh children in the country are victims of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). She also asked states to submit a proposal in a week on ways to curb the menace.

"When I had joined the ministry, I was told there are close to 80 lakh SAM children in the country. When states started doing adequate reporting, the number came down to 10 lakh. It shows the previous figure was a result of guesswork, but now we have a definite number," the Minister said.

"You need to coordinate with the health departments of your respective states to treat such children. I want states to set their own targets in this regard. Inform the ministry in one week about your strategy to address the issue of SAM children during this Poshan Maah" she added.

The Union minister also urged states to make sure growth monitoring devices and mobile phones are distributed to all Anganwadi centres in one month. Severe acute malnutrition is characterised by poor weight for height.

Minister informs amendment in Juveline Justice Act

Talking about 'One Stop Centres', Irani said that there are 704 such facilities in the country at present and that the aim was to set up another 300 soon. She added that she wanted at least one such centre in each district. The Minister also stated that a recent revision in the Juvenile Justice Act abolished matters surrounding the adoption process as well as child care institutions (CCIs), also known as observation homes.

"A survey by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) had revealed that not a single CCI in the country was 100 per cent compliant with the rules. The survey also found lacunae in the functioning of Child Welfare Committees. That is why we brought about the amendments. Now, district collectors will play an active role in handling adoption cases and in managing CCIs," she said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Picture by AP, PTI)