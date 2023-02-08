Smriti Irani's Daughter To Get Married At Fort In Rajasthan's Nagaur On Thursday

Rajasthan is set to witness another high-profile wedding as Shanelle, daughter of Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani, is going to tie the knot with Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla on Thursday.

On Tuesday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The duo tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends at the Suryagarh Palace.

Shanelle's wedding functions are being held at the famous Khimsar Fort in Nagaur district near Jodhpur.

The 16th century property owned by the former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and nestled in the golden sand dunes has been decked up for the events starting from Wednesday.

While Zubin and the bride groom had already reached the venue on Tuesday, Irani, who could not on account of the session in Parliament, reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning and headed straight to the venue by road to join the functions.

According to the fort sources, the guest list has already been provided to the fort management. Only 50 members have been invited to the wedding ceremonies and all are said to be family members and very close ones.

The ceremonies began with the rituals like 'mehandi' and application of turmeric on Wednesday and will culminate in the night with a musical and dance programme along with dinner.

"All the arrangements have been done in the fort with respect to the events of the wedding. We are committed to making the experience for the guests here memorable", said a fort official.

Khimsar, who belongs to the BJP, himself is taking care of all the arrangements of the wedding ceremonies. Strick security arrangements have been put in place in and around the fort to keep an eye on unwarranted elements and ensure privacy to the guests.

Arjun Bhalla and Shanelle, a law graduate, got engaged in 2021.